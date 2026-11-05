Budget process gathers momentum; REs, BEs to be finalized shortly

Discussions with Finance Ministry soon

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 4: The process for next year's budget i.e. 2027-28 has gathered momentum and very shortly the UT Government will be briefing the Union Finance Ministry about Revised Estimates for 2026-27 and Budget Estimates for next Fiscal Year followed by two meetings with the Central officers.

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New Finance Minister Javaid Dar will be presenting his maiden budget in the Legislative Assembly when the House meets for budget session in February-March, 2027 in Jammu. Previous two budgets of the UT Government were presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who held charge of the Finance Ministry with formation of the Government in October 2024. He presented the budgets for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

"The UT Government is in touch with the Union Finance Ministry headed by Nirmala Sitharaman on Revised Estimates and Budgetary Estimates. However, round of the meetings will start by the end of this month or start of next month to know requirements of Jammu and Kashmir,'' sources told the Excelsior but said the process for budget preparation has gathered pace here now.

However, meetings of the Finance Department with different departments of the UT Government are on to gather their proposals and expectations from the budget to incorporate them for the next financial year. Also, the budget given to different departments for current fiscal year of 2026-27 is also being reviewed.

This, according to sources, will help in finalization of Revised Budgetary Estimates for ongoing financial year and the next year.

The Union Finance Ministry takes views of all States/UT Governments on Revised Estimates and proposals for next year during the course of meetings. The Central Government's general budget is generally presented by the Union Finance Minister on February 1.

"Jammu and Kashmir's Own Resources are limited but have been increasing which is a good sign to support healthy budget,'' the sources said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also presented last two budgets of the UT Government in first week of February, few days after the Government of India's budget which helped Government to incorporate accurate figures for the budgetary estimates.

The budget for 2026-27 stood at Rs 1,13,767 crore while it was Rs 1,12,310 crore for 2025-26. These two budgets were presented in the House by Omar Abdullah after formation of political Government in Jammu and Kashmir. Last budget to be presented in the Parliament was for the financial year of 2024-25 and it was to the tune of Rs 1,18,728 crore.

As already reported, the UT Government is expected to target Rs 1.20 lakh crore budget for 2026-27 to further give pace to development but all this will depend on expenditure during current fiscal year and own resources of the Government which are also considered to be crucial.

As Jammu and Kashmir remained under the Central rules from 2018 to 2024, several budgets of the State/UT were presented in the Parliament. However, it was in February 2025 that Omar Abdullah presented the UT's budget in the Legislature followed by 2026. Budget session of the Assembly generally commences in February.