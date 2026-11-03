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Home / Videos / Budgam: People Welcome Ruhullah’s Decision To Quit NC, Resign As MP

Budgam: People Welcome Ruhullah’s Decision To Quit NC, Resign As MP

  A large number of people who have reached Budgam, to attend the rally of Mehdi Ruhullah, who has resigned from the national conference, said Ruhullah has made right decision and he is working for the welfare of the...

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Daily Excelsior
01:14 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A large number of people who have reached Budgam, to attend the rally of Mehdi Ruhullah, who has resigned from the national conference, said Ruhullah has made right decision and he is working for the welfare of the people

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