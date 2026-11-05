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Home / Sports / Budgam, Jammu, Srinagar register wins in U-14 girls’ football

Budgam, Jammu, Srinagar register wins in U-14 girls’ football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 4: Budgam, Kupwara, Srinagar and Jammu registered victories in the Inter-District UT-level U-14 Girls Football Tournament being held at Khel Gaon Nagrota. The event has brought together young footballers from different districts of Jammu and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:22 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Football players in action during the match.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Budgam, Kupwara, Srinagar and Jammu registered victories in the Inter-District UT-level U-14 Girls Football Tournament being held at Khel Gaon Nagrota.

The event has brought together young footballers from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, providing them an opportunity to showcase their talent and gain valuable competitive exposure. Technical officials and various committees, including Technical, Organising, Medical, Registration and Equipment committees, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

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In the first match, Budgam defeated Kathua by 5-0, with Aaitah scoring all five goals. Kupwara edged past Kulgam by 1-0, with Zooya netting the decisive goal. Srinagar defeated Samba by 4-0, with Ishat scoring twice, while Anusha and Arya Imran contributed one goal each.

In the first semifinal, Jammu defeated Samba by 4-1. Zara scored a brace, while Kaira and Ganimat netted one goal each for Jammu. Kalpana scored the lone goal for Samba.

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