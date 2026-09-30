Budgam Encounter: Most Wanted Terrorist Of LeT Killed

A wanted terrorist belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with the Rashtriya Rifles in the higher reaches of Budgam district in central Kashmir, security officials said. The Army tweeted that along with other security forces, it launched an operation in the general area of Korag, Yousmarg, in central Kashmir. While the operation was still in progress, officials said Musa was neutralised in the remote forest area of Dudhpathri during the gunfight.

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