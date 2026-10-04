BSS holds 23rd Vigyan, Computer Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti (BSS) J&K organised its 23rd Prantiya Ganit-Vigyan & Computer Mela at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ambphalla, from October 1 to 3rd October,. In the Samapan Samaroh Dr. Devansh Yadav, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was the chief guest. Arun Gupta , president, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu, Kapil Kant Khajuria, Tehsildar Jammu, were the guests of honour. Parshotam Dadhichi, president Vidya Bharati JKL, presided over the programme.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Ajeet Kumar Sharma, patron VBJKL, Dr Naresh Kumar, general secretary, P. L. Pandita treasurer, Nek Ram Sharma, secretary, Samir Krishan Sapru office secretary, Pradeep Singh, Prant Sanyojak Vigyan, Naresh Singh Sanyojak Ganit, and Pooja Dubey, Prant Sanyojika Computer, Reena Rajput, Principal BVM Ambphalla and all other Prant Samiti and School Management Committee members.

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Mushi Ram Sharma, R.C. Gupta Samir Krishan Sapru, office secretary presented the welcome address. Total 250 students from 14 BVM’s of JKUT (Bal Vagyanicks) of seven Sankuls participated in this Ganit Vigyan Mela under the guidance of 30 Science, Computer & Math teachers. Guest of honour Arun Gupta , expressed his sincere gratitude to all the teachers who are educating the children and accompanied these children today.

Another Guest of honour Kapil Kant Khajuria stated that while numerous institutions are working in the education sector, the work of Vidya Bharati is particularly noteworthy.

Dr. Devansh Yadav, who was the chief guest lauded the efforts of Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti by organizing such events in the UT. In this changing era of science, mathematics, and technology, it is extremely essential for children to understand new technologies and adapt themselves with time. Despite the advent of AI and emerging technologies, a fundamental understanding of science, mathematics, and programming will always remain crucial.

Parshotam Dadhichi, in his address showered blessing to the students and teachers present on the occasion and insisted them to work hard and love the nation.

Dr. Naresh Kumar general secretary presented the vote of thanks.

Results of Science fair were also announced on the occasion.

In the inaugural function MP Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest while Ashok Koul general secretary (org) also graced the occasion.