BSP reviews Oct 9 prog as Pledge Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The J&K unit of Bahujan Samaj Party, today held review meeting in connection with the programme being held on Oct 9 in connection with Kanshi Ram’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

It was resolved that Oct 9 will be observed as a day of resolve to carry forward the mission of Dr BR Ambedkar and party founder Kanshi Ram.

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A joint review meeting of Jammu South and Marh Assembly segments was held today under the chairmanship of JKUT president Darshan Rana. The party general secretary Raja Singh and Marh Assembly Incharge Jagdish Bhagat presented a detailed report on the preparations. District president Tarsem Lal and State secretary Tilak Raj Bhagat were also present.

The leadership directed that dignified, disciplined and wide public-outreach programmes shall be ensured in both segments on October 9. They said the venue, agenda and time will be decided shortly and delay, laxity or evasion at any level will be treated as a breach of discipline.

BSP unit of Jammu & Kashmir made it clear that the sacrifice of towering leader- Kanshi Ram cannot be reduced to floral tributes. On October 9, the Party will publicly reaffirm its pledge for social justice, protection of reservations, the dignity of the Constitution and Bahujan unity.