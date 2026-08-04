BSP raises SC welfare, civic issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today highlighted issues concerning the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and inadequate civic infrastructure during a meeting held in Ward Number 41 of the Jammu West Assembly Constituency under the chairmanship of BSP J&K president Darshan Rana.

Addressing the gathering, Rana alleged that the SC community in Jammu West continues to face neglect, with little progress in education, employment, housing, social security and other welfare measures despite repeated assurances.

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He also drew attention to poor civic amenities in Ward Number 41, particularly the lack of a proper drainage system and recurring power outages, and urged the authorities to resolve these long-pending issues.

The BSP also sought a fair inquiry into complaints of insecurity and intimidation allegedly faced by members of the SC community and demanded transparent implementation and regular monitoring of welfare schemes meant for the community.