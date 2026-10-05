BSP opposes hike in retirement age of J&K Judicial Officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly opposed the Omar Abdullah Government’s decision to raise the age of superannuation of Judicial Officers from 60 to 62 years, terming it a setback for thousands of qualified law graduates awaiting opportunities to enter the subordinate judiciary.

The party said the proposal, approved by the Cabinet and subsequently cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, would extend the service of serving Judicial Officers and bring back those who retired from March 2026 till the date of the formal order. It argued that the move would block fresh recruitment and reduce employment opportunities for young candidates holding LLB, LLM and PhD degrees in law.

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BSP said the proposal was mooted by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and therefore the political responsibility for the decision rested with the Government. It rejected the argument that the measure would not impose any additional financial burden, saying the actual impact would be on unemployed and under-employed law graduates whose opportunities for selection would be delayed.

The party maintained that any shortage of Judicial Officers or pendency of cases should be addressed through timely recruitment, improved court infrastructure and better case management rather than extending the tenure of existing officers.

Drawing a distinction between the higher judiciary and subordinate courts, BSP said the retirement age of Supreme Court Judges is 65 years and that of High Court Judges is 62, but the comparison could not justify restricting entry into the district judiciary.

The party demanded withdrawal of the proposal to increase the retirement age and opposed recalling retired Judicial Officers under the decision. It also called for filling all existing and future vacancies in the subordinate judiciary through a transparent recruitment process open to eligible candidates.