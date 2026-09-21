BSP flags public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: The J&K unit president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Darshan Rana has called for a serious and transparent public debate on unemployment, farmers' income, investment and economic opportunities, particularly for the younger generation.

He said that political promises made during elections must not remain slogans. The people have a legitimate right to know what commitments were made, what targets were fixed, what was actually achieved and where implementation fell short.

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Rana said that unemployment among educated youth remains a matter requiring urgent attention. Official labour-force statistics should be examined regularly, while employment generation must be assessed not merely through announcements but through actual, sustainable jobs, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that tourism, agriculture, industry, private investment, small businesses and other employment-generating sectors require sustained attention. Young people need opportunities that provide dignity, stability and a reasonable future.

BSP leader further said that farmers' income, investment and rural economic development must be evaluated through transparent and verifiable data. Farmers cannot be expected to depend upon assurances alone; they need irrigation, remunerative markets, infrastructure, affordable inputs and reliable institutional support.

“Democracy is not only about seeking votes, it is also about answering legitimate questions after elections. Every government and every political organisation must remain accountable for its commitments and performance," Rana said.

He urged the administration and political leadership to publish time-bound, district-wise data on employment generation, investment, agricultural income, recruitment and implementation of major economic schemes, so that the public can independently assess progress.