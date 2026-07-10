BSP demands release of OBC Comm report

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu & Kashmir UT, today issued a stern demand to the Union Government for the immediate release of the OBC Commission report, which has been deliberately kept in cold storage for nearly 17 months, and the urgent conduct of Local Body elections in the Union Territory.

The OBC Commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Janak Raj Kotwal, submitted its comprehensive report to the Government in February 2025, recommending the percentage of reservation to be accorded to Other Backward Classes in the upcoming Local Body elections, including Panchayats, Block Development Councils (BDCs), District Development Councils (DDCs), and Municipalities. Despite the passage of 17 months, the report continues to gather dust, raising serious questions about the Government's commitment to social justice and empowerment of backward communities.

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BSP president Darshan Rana said the inordinate delay is not merely administrative negligence - it is a deliberate attempt to deny the OBC communities their constitutional right to proportional representation in grassroots democracy. The Government cannot indefinitely postpone elections under the pretext of the Amarnath Yatra while simultaneously suppressing a report that would ensure social justice for millions. The people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve functional democratic institutions, not an endless wait, he added.

The BSP strongly demanded that the OBC Commission report be tabled before the UT Cabinet without further delay and that the reservation framework be implemented immediately.