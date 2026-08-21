BSP demands land ownership rights to refugee allottees

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMGARH, Aug 20: A review meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party was held in Ramgarh Assembly constituency under the leadership of Darshan Rana, president, J&K unit of BSP, during which serious issues concerning refugees and land allottees were discussed.

During visit a deputation of refugees from Nandpur, led by Chowdhury Karnail Singh, met Darshan Rana and apprised him of their long-pending grievances. The deputation stated that they are lawful allottees but have still not been granted proper ownership rights over the land allotted to them.

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The refugees also raised the issue of land allegedly taken over by the Army by putting up barbed-wire fencing years ago. According to the deputation, the affected families have not received compensation despite the passage of many years. They further stated that compensation paid by the Army and BSF to the Government is lying with the Custodian Department of the J&K Government, while the affected families continue to wait for justice.

Rana strongly criticised successive governments and political parties for repeatedly using the refugee community merely as a vote bank. He said that Congress and other political parties have been making promises to refugee allottees for decades, but the declaration of Rs 2.50 lakh has also proved to be a fiasco, as the affected families have received no meaningful relief or permanent solution to their basic demand for ownership rights.

He said that political leaders approach refugees before elections, make promises and strike political bargains in the name of refugee votes, but disappear after elections. The result, he said, is that the refugee families have lost faith in leaders who have been promising to resolve their problems for many years. He said the BSP would take up the issue forcefully and would stand with the affected families until justice is delivered.