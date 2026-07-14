BSNL provisional operational revenue rises 10 pc to Rs 4,418 cr in Q1: Scindia

NEW DELHI, Jul 13 : State-run BSNL has provisionally posted around a 10 per cent increase in revenue from operations in the first quarter of 2026-27, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting of BSNL for the first quarter of the current fiscal, Scindia said BSNL's enterprise business segment and consumer mobility have shown growth, while the consumer fixed access segment has remained almost flat.

"As far as our total revenue is concerned, directly from business operations, we have posted close to about a 10 per cent increase in revenue over the last year. Last year, we closed Q1 at Rs 4,017 crore. This year, we have closed Q1 at Rs 4,418 crore. So, there's a delta of Rs 401 crore, an increase," Scindia said.

Final numbers will be out in about a week, he added.

Scindia said BSNL's ARPU (average revenue per user) has provisionally increased from Rs 100 to Rs 102.7.

The minister said that the enterprise business segment of BSNL has grown by 19.2 per cent to Rs 1,745 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 1,463 crore a year ago.

BSNL's consumer mobility vertical, which comprises the mobile services business, has grown by 8 per cent to Rs 1,724 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,594 crore in the year-ago period.

"The consumer fixed access (CFA) business was Rs 960 crore last year. We had a flat at Rs 948 crores this year," Scindia said.

The CFA vertical of business comprises the landline and fixed broadband connection business of BSNL.

"Circles that have outperformed their targets are Jharkhand 123 per cent, Chhattisgarh 122 per cent and Uttarakhand 118 per cent. In CFA, we are pretty much flat. Our subscribers have gone up marginally by 0.4 per cent," the minister said.

He said the growth for BSNL came following an improvement in the network availability time.

"We have looked at our operational parameters, which include BTS (mobile base station) up time, mean time to repair numbers, our OLT (optical fibre gears) up time, and we are charting the path forward on our network capability over the next three months.

"It is reassuring for BSNL, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us. Our capex is on as planned, and we look forward to even more encouraging results in Q2 of 2026-27," Scindia said.

The government has allocated Rs 28,473 crore to BSNL for the current fiscal year.

"We are looking at requirements from batteries, other infrastructure. We also have an additional order of 22,000 more 4G sites that need to be put in place. Some portion of that PO (purchase order) has also been issued, and so we have a healthy capex going forward as well," Scindia said.

When asked about BSNL continuously losing fixed line connections, the minister said that it will improve with the rollout of BharatNet optical fibre-based broadband services in the next few months. (PTI)