BSF Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 5 Personnel Injured

RAMBAN/JAMMU, Sep 19: At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police officials said.

The BSF vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy, and the accident occurred near Chamba-Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials added.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured personnel -- Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, driver Shamim Ahmed, Constables Sunil Kumar, Parshtum Kumar and Chandan Yadhav -- were evacuated to a hospital.

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The condition of the driver, a resident of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was stated to be serious, officials said.