Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / BSF Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 5 Personnel Injured

BSF Vehicle Overturns On Jammu-Srinagar Highway; 5 Personnel Injured

RAMBAN/JAMMU, Sep 19:  At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police officials said. The BSF vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:16 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

RAMBAN/JAMMU, Sep 19:  At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after a vehicle carrying them turned turtle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police officials said.

The BSF vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy, and the accident occurred near Chamba-Seri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials added.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured personnel -- Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, driver Shamim Ahmed, Constables Sunil Kumar, Parshtum Kumar and Chandan Yadhav -- were evacuated to a hospital.

Advertisement

The condition of the driver, a resident of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was stated to be serious, officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra