BSF vehicle overturns, 5 personnel injured

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 19: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel onboard a BSF vehicle (BP bunker) were injured here today after the vehicle overturned on National Highway-44 near Chamba Seri. The vehicle was moving from Kashmir to Jammu

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Soon after the incident, the injured personnel were shifted to District Hospital Ramban with the assistance of local cops, CRPF personnel, fellow BSF personnel and local volunteers.

The injured were identified as Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh, son of Mela Ram, resident of Jammu; Constable Sunil Kumar, son of Ramesh Lal, resident of Jammu; Constable Parshtum Kumar, son of Paratem Chand, resident of Jammu; Constable Chandan Yadhav, son of Ravender Yadhav, resident of Bengal and driver Shamim Ahmed, son of Abdul Qayoom, resident of Karnah, Kashmir.

Hospital authorities stated that four of the injured personnel were out of danger while the driver Shamim Ahmed reportedly sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment.

SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta also visited District Hospital Ramban and enquired about the condition of the injured personnel and treatment being provided to them.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.