BSF School Paloura secures top national rankings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: BSF Senior Secondary School, Paloura, has secured top positions in the Education World India School Rankings 2026-27, bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir.

The school has been ranked first in Jammu and Kashmir and third nationally in Extraordinary Leadership. It also secured first position in J&K and fifth nationally in the Central Government Day Schools category, recognising its performance across 14 parameters, including academic reputation, faculty competence, leadership and sports education.

Advertisement

Chairman IG BSF Jammu Frontier Asif Jalal congratulated the school fraternity, describing the achievement as a matter of pride for the BSF fraternity. Kulwant Rai Sharma also congratulated Principal Dr S K Shukla on the accomplishment.