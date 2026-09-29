Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: A 59-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after a tractor he was riding on overturned near Ratnal Village in Bishnah town today, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ved Paul Singh son of Bacheetar Singh of Ratnal, Bishnah.

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Officials said Paul sustained severe injuries when a tractor he was riding on veered off the road after losing control in an attempt to save a scooty-rider near his home.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bishnah, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

After performing the post-mortem examination, the body of the deceased jawan has been handed over to his family members, officials said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Bishnah and started further investigation into the matter.