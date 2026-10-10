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Home / State / BSF officer dies in Kupwara

BSF officer dies in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Oct 9: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) died after he was found unconscious in his camp in Kupwara district today. An official said that the BSF personnel was found unconscious and unresponsive in...

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Daily Excelsior
03:58 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) died after he was found unconscious in his camp in Kupwara district today.

An official said that the BSF personnel was found unconscious and unresponsive in the Doban area of Kupwara.

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He was immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility but was declared dead. The exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

Meanwhile investigation has been taken up.

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