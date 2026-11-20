Srinagar, Nov 20: Senior BSF officer Bhupender Singh on Friday took over as the new Inspector General of the Kashmir Frontier - the regional command of the paramilitary force here, officials said.

"Today, Shri Bhupender Singh, IG BSF took over the charge of Inspector General, Kashmir Frontier, BSF from Shri Ashok Yadav, ADG, IPS," the BSF Kashmir said in a post on X.

The force said Singh is a highly decorated BSF officer and has vast operational and administrative experience. (Agencies)