BSF female personnel killed in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 26: A female Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died in a road accident near the border village of Panjtila in Samba.

According to the information received, the woman was travelling home to Rehiyan on a scooty on Monday when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Panjtila. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the District Hospital in Samba, where doctors declared her dead. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Sabita Devi, daughter of Om Prakash. She had joined the BSF four years ago and was currently on leave.

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She had gone to Samba for some work and met with the accident while returning. Her body has been placed in the mortuary at the District Hospital, Samba. It will be handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday morning.

The incident has left the entire village in a state of mourning. The deceased is survived by an elder, married sister and a brother, who is also serving in the BSF.