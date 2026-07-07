BSF DG visits forward border post in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Praveen Kumar on Monday visited a forward area along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation amid intensified anti-infiltration operations, officials said.

The BSF chief was accompanied by senior officers, including Special Director General, Western Command, Satish S Khandare; and Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand, during his visit to Border Outpost Devendra in Ghagwal area this evening, the officials said.

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Though there was no statement from the BSF, sources said the high-level visit comes amid a massive anti-tunnelling operation being carried out by the BSF along the International Border in the Samba sector to detect and prevent any cross-border infiltration attempts through underground tunnels.

The sources said the operations have been going on for the past week. Between 2011 and 2021, the BSF unearthed nearly a dozen cross-border tunnels along the International Border in the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on different occasions.