Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a security camp in Arnia area here, officials said.

They said Constable Deva Nand Majhi (22) shot himself in the forehead on Monday night at the Nikowal Border camp area.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the incident, police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.