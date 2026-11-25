BSF Constable shoots himself dead in Arnia
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 24: A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a security camp in Arnia area here, officials said. They said Constable Deva Nand Majhi (22) shot himself in the...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 24: A Border Security Force (BSF) Constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at a security camp in Arnia area here, officials said.
They said Constable Deva Nand Majhi (22) shot himself in the forehead on Monday night at the Nikowal Border camp area.
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Taking cognisance of the incident, police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.