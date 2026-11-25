CHANDIGARH, Nov 24 : "Brothers have reunited again," Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday after BJP and SAD announced they would jointly contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years.

This is a natural alliance, a bond that transcends lifetimes, Chouhan added.

Chouhan's remarks came while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a 'Kisan Choupal' in Booh Havelian village, Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

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When asked about the reunion of SAD and BJP, Chouhan said, "It is a very good thing. I believe two brothers have reunited again."

The Union minister asked the people of Punjab, who have seen Congress and AAP governments, to give their "blessings" to the SAD-BJP alliance in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

"Ye natural gathbandhan hai, janam janam ka saath hai (this is a natural alliance, a bond that transcends lifetimes)," he said.

"It is rooted in deep affinity, affection, love, and brotherhood; for Punjab, this is truly a big achievement; it was essential. I am reminded today of the time when Parkash Singh Badal sahab was the chief minister of Punjab, and I was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The relationships he and the Akali Dal fostered with Atal ji and Advani ji greatly strengthened the spirit of brotherhood in Punjab," he said.

He said the SAD-BJP reunion is a vital step for Hindu-Sikh unity, Punjab's progress and development, as he exuded confidence in the alliance forming the government in 2027.

"I believe that Punjab will now reach new heights of development," he said.

The BJP and SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, describing it as a "natural and emotional" pact.

The SAD had snapped its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the now-scrapped three farm laws. (PTI)