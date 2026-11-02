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Home / Business / Brookfield India REIT declares Rs 473 cr  distribution to unitholders for Sept quarter

Brookfield India REIT declares Rs 473 cr  distribution to unitholders for Sept quarter

NEW DELHI, Nov 2:  Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Monday declared a distribution of Rs 473 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended September. In a regulatory filing, the company said the board approved a distribution of Rs 473.03...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 2:  Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Monday declared a distribution of Rs 473 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended September.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the board approved a distribution of Rs 473.03 crore or Rs 5.70 per unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2026.
Brookfield India REIT manages more than 10 Grade A office assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. (PTI)
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