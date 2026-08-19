BRO removes fallen tree, restores traffic

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 18: Traffic on Bani-Basohli-Bhaderwah road was disrupted last night after a tree fell across the road bringing the movement of tourists and local commuters to a halt.

On receiving the information, personnel from Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) 118 RCC promptly reached the site and started an operation to remove the fallen tree. Despite late-night hour and challenging conditions, the team worked with dedication, urgency and swiftly cleared the road after which the traffic was restored.

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The timely intervention by BRO enabled the stranded tourists and local residents to resume their journey safely and without any further delay, preventing prolonged disruption on the important road axis.