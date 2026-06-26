BRO constructs vital bridge, restores connectivity to Machail

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 25: With the operationalisation of 140-foot Triple Double Reinforced Bailey Bridge at Chishoti, Border Roads Organization (BRO) has restored vital road connectivity between Gulabgarh and Machail.

The restoration marks the end of a prolonged disruption caused by the devastating cloudburst of August 14, 2025, which washed away the existing bridge and severed the only road link to the remote Machail region.

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The newly constructed bridge was virtually inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Lt Gen P.K Mishra, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, in the presence of Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of the Opposition, J&K Legislative Assembly.

The bridge was constructed in 12 days by 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark. The operation involved extensive site preparation, construction of abutments, transportation of bridging stores, launching of the Bailey Bridge and development of approach roads under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Commending the efforts of all personnel involved, Lt Gen P.K Mishra lauded the dedication, resilience and professionalism displayed by BRO (Project Sampark) and Army Engineers in accomplishing this challenging task within an exceptionally short timeframe.