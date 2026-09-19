British Sikh driver assaulted in bus robbery in England, man arrested

LONDON, Sept 19: A British Sikh driver was assaulted and his bus stolen in an "alarming incident" in a market town in the West Midlands region of England, the police said after making an arrest in the case.

West Mercia Police said the bus was stolen and driven into multiple vehicles in Telford on Friday evening. The assault at Court Street in Madeley, Shropshire, was filmed and went viral as the driver was attacked and "ejected from the vehicle".

"We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening," said Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie.

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"I'd like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we're keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us. In particular, we'd ask anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the Court Street, Park Way or High Street areas around the time of the incident to please check their recordings and contact police," he said.

"After the confrontation between an unidentified man and the driver, the bus was driven along Park Way towards the High Street on the wrong side of the road and collided with multiple vehicles.

"The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue," the police said.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, and no one else is believed to have been injured during the incident, officers said. (PTI)