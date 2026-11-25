LONDON, Nov 24 : British security officials on Tuesday warned UK companies supporting Ukraine's military to brace for potential sabotage attempts by Russia.

The rare public alert came after a series of attacks and attempted attacks across Europe, amid warnings from European officials about Moscow's hybrid attacks on digital and physical infrastructure.

Estonian authorities have said Russia's security services were behind an August arson attack on a defence company that provides military vehicles to Ukraine. The UK has blamed Russia for a 2024 plot to set fire to a London warehouse that contained supplies for Kyiv, and in September a British man was charged with plotting with Russian spies to sabotage a drone factory in England.

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Authorities in Poland, Romania and other NATO countries also say they have disrupted Moscow-backed sabotage plots.

The National Protective Security Authority, part of Britain's MI5 domestic security service, and the Ministry of Defense told firms providing "material support" to Ukraine's armed forces that they may be a target for Moscow. Executives from the companies were briefed at a private event.

The alert says that in recent months Russia has increased sabotage attempts against European defence facilities, usually through proxies "employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson." It warns of other hostile activity, "including intimidation of individuals, espionage and information operations," all aimed at eroding support for Ukraine.

It advises companies to reduce their online presence, beef up security at their sites, identify "potential hostile observation locations" and teach employees to recognise suspicious activity.

MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum warned last month of a growing threat from hostile states, chiefly Iran and Russia. He said Russia's military and intelligence services are "escalating their attempts at hybrid warfare."

"Russia is using tactics that stop short -- though sometimes not much short -- of conventional conflict," he said. (AP)