British Minister Reynolds calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses cooperation in Space, Nuclear Energy

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 : British Minister Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the United Kingdom, currently on India visit, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and held bilateral talks Space, civil nuclear energy, scientific research and emerging technologies.

The Indian side was led by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and comprised Prof. Umesh Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); and Dr. Praveen Kumar Somasundaram, Adviser and Head, International Bilateral Cooperation, DST.

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The UK side comprised Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; and Amanda Brooks, Interim Permanent Secretary, Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's space-sector reforms had opened new opportunities for private industry, startups and technology developers, enabling established research institutions to focus on advanced research and technology development. Building on this experience, India and the UK can expand cooperation through research partnerships, technology development, investment and greater industry participation. Their longstanding relationship and complementary scientific capabilities provide a strong foundation for taking bilateral cooperation to the next level.

The discussions covered collaboration in space science, satellite development and research, along with stronger engagement between scientific institutions and technology enterprises in both countries. With around 800 space-technology startups in India, Dr. Jitendra Singh proposed greater connectivity between Indian and British startups and smaller companies to facilitate innovation, strengthen supply chains and expand commercial opportunities.

On civil nuclear energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke about India's nuclear-sector reforms, including the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025. Drawing on the experience of opening up the space sector, India is creating avenues for wider participation in nuclear energy and technology development.

The discussions explored opportunities for India-UK cooperation in small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced nuclear technologies and associated industrial capabilities, particularly in the context of growing energy requirements, industrial development, electrification and data-centre demand.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also spoke about the wider applications of India's nuclear programme beyond electricity generation, particularly in nuclear medicine and healthcare. India's work involving radioisotopes and cancer-related applications offers scope for engagement with British expertise in life sciences and medical research. The longstanding scientific links between the two countries, including historical research on tropical diseases, provide a further basis for exploring collaboration in biomedical research.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems and cybersecurity also featured in the discussions. Dr. Jitendra Singh said AI would be an essential tool for future development and that its effective use would be critical to maximising its benefits. India is exploring smaller-scale AI models suited to local requirements and available resources.

The discussions also covered the practical applications of emerging technologies, the need to address associated risks and the importance of cybersecurity as these technologies become increasingly integrated into critical systems.