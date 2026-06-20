British Indian entrepreneur Nisha  Paul champions foundation for women in UK

LONDON, June 20: Entrepreneur Nisha Paul is carrying forward the legacy of her father-in-law, NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, of championing India-UK causes by highlighting the work of a British foundation supporting women in India.

Nisha Paul recently hosted a special gathering to spotlight the work of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, which supports women in India and other parts of the world to sustain and grow successful businesses.

The event in London last week also marked a cross-generational connect with Cherie Blair, the wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair, who has been associated with Lord Paul's family for decades.

"Old family friendships often transcend age. I have known Cherie through my father-in-law, the late Lord Paul of Marylebone, since my young years," shared Nisha Paul, Chair of the Caparo Group's Ayatti development in Delhi.

"I have watched her admirably break barriers and map her own route. She connects with people and understands nuanced cultural backgrounds, inspiring many women around the world to reach out for self-fulfilling financial independence," she said.

Cherie Blair, a leading barrister, created the Foundation for Women to help women overcome barriers they encounter in starting and building businesses.

"We've worked with India nearly from the start of the foundation, with our great partners, and we continue to do so through our mentorship programme," said Blair.

"We have seen the enormous impact of our work on women entrepreneurs in India and across the world and their thriving businesses. Each successful woman entrepreneur takes us closer to a world where women have equal access to the skills, confidence, networks and capital to build successful businesses. Because when women thrive, their communities and economies thrive too," she said.

The 71-year-old international trade and human rights specialist also reflected upon her strong connect with India, which was strengthened through her association with Lord Paul â€“ the founder of Caparo Group who died aged 94 last August â€“ and his family.

"My bond with the Paul family goes back decades, and it's one I treasure deeply. Lord Paul had a gift for spotting potential in people and choosing to back it, and that spirit lives on in the family's support for our work and aligns with our vision perfectly.

"Nisha carries that legacy forward in her own commitment to women supporting women, and I'm grateful for everything we're continuing to build together," she added. (PTI)