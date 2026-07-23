British Airways reviewing crew accommodation at Hyd after reports of crew member sickness: Sources

NEW DELHI, July 23: British Airways is reviewing the accommodation for its crew in Hyderabad, a city from where the airline operates daily flights to London, following reports of a crew member falling sick, according to sources.

There were reports that some airline crew members fell ill during a flight from Hyderabad to London Heathrow.

When contacted, a British Airways spokesperson on Thursday said, "the welfare of our colleagues is a top priority and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness."

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Specific details were not disclosed.

The sources said a pilot became unwell during a flight from Hyderabad to London Heathrow earlier this week.

In line with established procedures, the aircraft continued safely to its destination and landed normally. The safety of the flight was not compromised, the sources added.

The airline operates 63 weekly flights to London Heathrow from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. It has daily services from Hyderabad and Chennai. (PTI)