Rakesh Sharma

Mathematics is often seen as a subject of formulas and calculations, but at its heart it is a way of thinking, exploring, and understanding the world around us. Over time, fear and pressure can make learners drift away from enjoying it. Bringing back the love for maths means rediscovering its beauty through curiosity, creativity, and real-life connections, and helping students see maths not as a challenge to endure but as a language to enjoy.

Why Students Lose Interest in Maths

Advertisement

Walk into most classrooms and you'll hear it: "Maths is tough." But the problem isn't Maths itself. Students drift away from it for three main reasons:

Weak foundations: If tables, fractions, or basic algebra aren't clear, every new topic feels like climbing a wall without footholds.

Lack of thinking ability.: When we focus only on formulas, Maths becomes memorization. The fun of "why" and "how" gets lost.

No consistent practice: Like sports or music, Maths needs daily drills. Without practice, confidence drops and fear takes over.

The result? Fewer students choosing the non-medical stream, and even fewer enjoying problem-solving.

How We Can Turn This Around

Build basics concepts first: Maths is like a multi-storey building. If the foundation is weak, the top floors will collapse no matter how good they look. "Basic concepts" are that foundation.

What happens when basics are weak?

* A Class 9 student struggles with algebra because Concept of class 6 are not clear.

* Trigonometry feels impossible because right-angle triangle properties were memorized, not understood.

* Word problems look like a foreign language because "unitary method" and "ratios" from Class 5 were skipped.

The student blames the new topic, but the gap started years ago.

Develop thinking ability.: The more you think, the more you are able to solve problems:

Thinking ability in Maths isn't about being "born smart." It's a skill you build, like stamina in sports.

Thinking trains your brain to spot patterns: Every time you wrestle with a tough sum, your brain forms new connections. Next time, you recognize similar problems faster.

It moves you from "formula" to "why": Instead of blindly applying formula , you start asking when and why it works. That understanding helps you adapt it to new situations.

It builds problem-solving muscle: Real life doesn't give you textbook questions. Thinking practice helps you break big problems into smaller steps, try different approaches, and check if your answer makes sense.

It reduces fear: The more you think through problems, the more you realize "stuck" is temporary. You learn to try, fail, and try differently. That's where confidence comes from.

In short: Thinking is practice for your mind. The more reps you do, the stronger it gets.

Practice with purpose: Maths isn't a "watch and understand" subject. It's a "do and understand" subject. Regular practice is what converts concepts into confidence.

Why regular practice matters:

Practice builds memory muscle: Your brain forgets unused info. Solving similar problems daily shifts concepts from short-term to long-term memory. It's why you never forget tables you practiced in Class 3.

It increases speed + accuracy: First time you solve a linear equation, it takes 3 minutes with errors. After 20 sums, you do it in 30 seconds without thinking about steps. Exams reward this.

It reveals hidden gaps: You might "know" Pythagoras theorem. But when you practice, you realize you mess up in square roots or substitutions. Practice is the best diagnostic test.

It reduces exam fear: If you've already solved 50 varieties of questions, the board paper just feels like the "51st sum." Panic drops, performance rises.

It trains problem stamina: Tough problems need you to sit, try, fail, re-try. That patience only comes when your brain is used to daily wrestling with Maths.

How to build regular practice in school & at home:

Problem of the Day: One question on the board daily. First 5 minutes of period. Discuss 2 methods to solve it.

Sum Homework rule: Not a page full. Just 5 well-chosen sums: 2 easy, 2 medium, 1 challenge. Builds habit without burnout.

Error notebook: Every mistake gets logged with "What went wrong?" and "Correct method". Review it every Sunday for 10 minutes.

Timed practice once a week: Builds exam temperament. Even 10 sums in 15 minutes works.

Key idea: Talent in Maths is overrated. Consistency is underrated. A student who practices 30-45 minutes daily for 6 months will beat a "genius" who crams before exams.

Bottom line: In Maths, you don't rise to the level of your hopes. You fall to the level of your practice.

Think of it like this: Concepts are the tools, practice is the workout, and thinking ability is the skill to use the right tool the right way.

Maths isn't a subject to fear. It's a language to understand the world. Let's replace "I can't do Maths" with "Let me try one more time."

(The author is PGT Mathematics Carmel Convent School Kunjwani)