Bring all pensioners under 8th Pay Commission: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The J&K Pensioners United Front today demanded the inclusion of all pensioners, particularly those who retired before January 1, 2026, under the 8th Pay Commission, urging the Centre to cancel its existing terms of reference.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a protest at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here, front chairman Qayoom Wani said the terms of reference did not explicitly cover pensioners who retired before the specified date.

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He called for pensioners to be treated at par with serving employees under the commission.

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Wani said the issue concerns nearly one crore retired employees and pensioners across the country and urged the Government to address their concerns.

The Front also demanded an end to deductions from commuted pensions, with Wani claiming that the Government had failed to stop them despite a Supreme Court ruling.

He described the continued deductions as an additional financial burden on retired employees.

The organisation further sought the rollback of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Raising the issue of medical allowances, Wani said pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir receive Rs 300 per month, compared with Rs 1,000 in some other places including Ladakh. He demanded that the monthly allowance be increased to Rs 3,000.

He also called for expanding the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to cover all pensioners and senior citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, including those who retired before October 2019.

He said the scheme's coverage in the Union Territory was limited to employees who retired after that date, while pensioners in Ladakh enjoyed broader coverage.Wani also highlighted alleged shortcomings in the implementation of labour and social welfare measures.

He demanded the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, particularly in the private sector, alleging that workers were being made to work without adequate rights or fixed duty hours.