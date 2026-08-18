Brigadier Chirag Ghura Calls On J-K LG, Discusses Amarnath Yatra Track Development

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Brigadier Chirag Ghura, Chief Engineer, Project Beacon of the BRO, on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at the Lok Bhawan and briefed him about the track development for the Amarnath Yatra.

The chief engineer was accompanied by Brigadier S Deepak, Chief Engineer (designate), Project Beacon, an official spokesperson said.

Ghura briefed Sinha on the track development for Shri Amarnathji Yatra and discussed various other ongoing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects across the Union territory.