Brig Gupta questions silence over PoJK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Brig Anil Gupta (retd), security and strategic affairs analyst expressed concern on the recent reports emerging from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) raising deeply disturbing concerns about the alleged use of excessive force by the Pakistan Army and Rangers against local population.

In a statement issued here, today he said eyewitness accounts, independent voices, and fragments of information filtering through communication restrictions suggest a pattern of repression, violence, and intimidation directed at civilians protesting political marginalization and economic deprivation.

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"If these reports are accurate, the situation points to grave human rights violations in a region already burdened by neglect and systemic disenfranchisement. The allegations-ranging from unlawful detentions to lethal force against unarmed civilians-demand urgent and impartial international scrutiny", asserted Brig Gupta.

Equally concerning is the conspicuous silence of key stakeholders. The Pakistani leadership, including its military establishment, has offered no transparent explanation or credible denial. The broader Muslim world, often vocal on issues affecting Muslim communities globally, has yet to articulate a clear position on developments within PoJK. China, with significant strategic and economic interests in the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has also remained publicly disengaged.

On the global stage, the muted response from influential actors, including the United States and International Human Rights Organizations, raises questions about consistency in upholding universal human rights standards. Silence in the face of serious allegations risks being interpreted as indifference.

"Closer home, the lack of substantive discussion in the Indian Parliament-despite its stated position that PoJK is an integral part of India-warrants reflection. A principled and proactive stance, including raising the matter in appropriate international forums, would reinforce India's long-standing commitment to the rights and welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in its entirety", lamented the analyst.

At this critical juncture, the people of PoJK deserve more than silence. They deserve visibility, accountability, and justice. The international community must press for an independent, credible, and time-bound investigation into the reported incidents, unrestricted access for international observers and humanitarian agencies including media persons, protection of basic human rights including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, diversion of water from PoJK to Punjab and economic deprivation.

The Indian Parliament must rise above the party lines and act in unison and save the PoJK residents from the brutalities of the Pakistan Army. The best time to strike is when the iron is hot, said Brig Gupta.