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Home / State / Brig Gupta, MLAs call on LG

Brig Gupta, MLAs call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.), CEO, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Vivek Khajuria, Secretary, JKCA. The JKCA officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the preparations for...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Brig Anil Gupta during meeting with LG on Tuesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.), CEO, J&K Cricket Association (JKCA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Vivek Khajuria, Secretary, JKCA.

The JKCA officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the preparations for the upcoming Irani Cup. Srinagar is set to host the five-day first-class match from October 1 to 5, 2026.

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Surjit Singh Slathia, Member of Legislative Assembly, Samba, also called on Lieutenant Governor and put forth various issues of public importance of his constituency.

Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Member of Legislative Assembly from Reasi also called on Lieutenant Governor.

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