Brief commotion at Bareilly Raksha Bandhan event distributing sarees, some women faint

BSREILLY (UP), Aug 27: A Raksha Bandhan event organised here on Thursday for women where sarees were distributed saw a brief commotion, with some women fainting and a few children getting separated from their mothers for some anxious moments, officials said.

Police, however, denied reports of any death at the event, organised a day before Raksha Bandhan by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam and foundation president Parth Gautam.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said police had not been informed about the event in advance.

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After being alerted about the crowd at Bareilly Club, the Circle Officer (First), local police and traffic personnel were sent to the spot and traffic movement was subsequently restored, he said.

"The information we received was that one or two women had fainted. No one was injured and there has been no confirmation of the death of any woman or child at the event. All concerned persons were sent to hospital for examination," Arya said.

Police were monitoring the situation, he added.

District Hospital Emergency Medical Officer Dr Shailesh Ranjan said a woman brought by an ambulance regained consciousness on the way to the hospital.

"She complained of pain due to a blunt injury sustained amid the pushing and shoving. She also experienced dizziness due to suffocation. After treatment and medication, she left the hospital," he said.

A large number of women and young girls had gathered for the programme, during which sarees were being distributed. The crowd swelled during the distribution, leading to pushing and shoving, officials said.

Heat and poor ventilation also caused discomfort to several women, they said.

A woman identified as Rekha fainted amid the heat and suffocation and was immediately taken to the district hospital in an ambulance. Another woman at the hospital claimed that around seven women had fainted.

Several children were also separated from their family members amid the crowd, prompting repeated announcements from the stage asking people to come forward if they had lost children.

Some women attending the event alleged that adequate arrangements had not been made for crowd and movement management despite the possibility of a large turnout.

They also alleged that adequate buses had not been arranged for people returning home after the programme, leading to congestion at the venue and on surrounding roads and some resentment among attendees.

On receiving information about the commotion, Circle Officer Shivam Ashutosh reached the spot with police personnel and tried to control the crowd and clear the roads.

Bareilly was very humid (95 per cent at 8.30 am and 92 per cent at 5.30 pm) in the day though maximum temperature was 27.7 degrees Celsius. (PTI)