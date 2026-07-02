Bridging gap between governance and citizens in J&K

Sushil Singh Charak

sushilsinghcharak.nda@gmail.com

Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed remarkable political and constitutional transformations over the decades. From the era of monarchy to democratic governance, from having a distinct constitutional framework to becoming a Union Territory, the region has experienced profound changes that have shaped its political and administrative landscape.

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Every major transition has carried with it new hopes and expectations. When constitutional changes were introduced in 2019, many people believed that governance would become more efficient, transparent, and accessible. Citizens expected that decision-making would become more responsive and that the distance between the Government and the people would gradually diminish.

However, a concern frequently raised by citizens, social organizations, youth groups, entrepreneurs, and community leaders is the growing gap between the public and the institutions meant to serve them. While democratic and administrative structures exist, many people feel that communicating directly with decision-makers remains a difficult process.

In any democracy, governance cannot be effective if citizens are unable to convey their concerns, ideas, and aspirations to those responsible for policymaking and administration. Equally, policymakers and administrators cannot fully understand public needs if genuine voices from society struggle to reach them.

The strength of a democratic system lies not merely in holding elections or maintaining administrative institutions. Its true success depends upon meaningful engagement between citizens, elected representatives, and the administration. When communication weakens, misunderstandings increase, public confidence declines, and many valuable ideas for social development remain unheard.

Jammu & Kashmir today has both political leadership and administrative leadership working for the welfare of the people. However, there is a growing need for stronger coordination between these institutions and greater accessibility for ordinary citizens. Public welfare can be achieved most effectively when governance functions not only from offices and official files but also through regular interaction with the people it serves.

Many social activists, volunteers, educational institutions, business groups, and community organizations possess valuable insights and practical solutions to local challenges. Their participation can significantly contribute to development, but only if platforms for dialogue are easily accessible and genuinely responsive.

The future of Jammu & Kashmir depends not only on policies and projects but also on trust. Trust grows when citizens feel heard, respected, and included in the governance process. It grows when elected representatives, administrators, and society work together rather than operating in separate spheres.

Ultimately, sustainable progress will come when the bridge between the government and the people becomes stronger. Administrative efficiency and political leadership must move hand in hand with public participation. Only then can the real issues faced by ordinary citizens be understood and addressed effectively.

A prosperous and democratic Jammu & Kashmir requires more than governance, it requires continuous dialogue between the people, the political leadership, and the administration. When these three pillars work together, the voices of the people are not only heard but transformed into meaningful action.