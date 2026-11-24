Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The five-day long BRICS Women Leaders Summit, hosted at Banasthali Vidyapith, took place on its campus was concluded here today.

The Summit was organized by Banasthali Vidyapith in partnership with Eurasian Women's Forum, Federation Council, Senezh Management Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Russian Federation and BRICS Youth Alliance.

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Divided into various sessions, the summit focused on promoting women leadership, cultural harmony, and mutual cooperation and innovative research across BRICS nations.

Notably, the chief guest of the Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker lauded the legacy of Banasthali Vidyapith, and paid tribute to its founders, Pandit Hiralal Shastri and Padma Bhushan Ratan Shastri.

He expressed confidence that the Summit would provide a meaningful platform for women leaders from BRICS countries to exchange experiences, share best practices, and forge lasting partnerships.

The First Vice-Rector of the co-organizing Senezh Management Workshop, Sergey Bacharov, remarked that BRICS countries have much to learn from India, particularly from Banasthali Vidyapith's model of women's leadership.

He praised the foresight of Banasthali's founders and expressed hope that this event at Banasthali Vidyapith will give a new dimension to women leadership.

Another visiting organizer from Russia, Vasilii Bokov, praised the foresight of Banasthali's founders and expressed hope that this event at Banasthali Vidyapith will give a new dimension to women leadership.

In the Summit, participants from BRICS nations engaged in linguistic and cultural exchanges.

Present on the dais at the closing session were president of Banasthali Vidyapith Prof. Siddharth Shastri; Vice-Chancellor Prof., Ina Aditya Shastri; vice-president, Prof. Jyoti Pareek; Treasurer, Prof. Sudha Shastri; Director, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Head, International Relations Prof. Anshuman Shastri; and Elena Aleksandrova, Head, Department of Special Programs of a Separate Division at the Senezh Management Workshop.

Addressing the closing session, Prof. Anshuman Shastri, Director, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Head, International Relations, stated, "This is not the end of the summit, but rather a new beginning. The relationships currently established among the BRICS nations will continue to grow stronger in the future."

He extended his best wishes to all participants from BRICS countries to become future 'Women Role Models.'

The Summit concluded with the mutual exchange of mementos among the organizing institutions.