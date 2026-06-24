BRICS has vital role in deepening security cooperation, addressing shared challenges: PM

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies, in a changing global landscape.

Modi also said that India's chairmanship of BRICS will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive world.

The prime minister stated this after the National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries met him here.

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"Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries. In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies," Modi said in a post on X.

The NSAs and senior security officials of BRICS countries are here to attend the BRICS National Security Advisors' meeting. (PTI)