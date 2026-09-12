BRICS Declaration Vows Cooperation To Dismantle Cross-Border Scam Networks

NEW DELHI, Sep 12: BRICS countries on Saturday expressed "serious concern" over the proliferation of organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, vowing coordinated international action to dismantle these networks and trace illicit funds.

In the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit, member countries highlighted the growing threat posed by digital technologies, payment systems and emerging financial channels being exploited to carry out large-scale fraud and victimise vulnerable individuals.

"We express serious concerns over the proliferation of organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations," the summit declaration stated.

Advertisement

The declaration stressed the urgency of "coordinated international action" to dismantle criminal infrastructure, recover proceeds, protect victims, and prevent financial institutions from being weaponised by international syndicates.

It said the BRICS countries recognised that these activities, including the illicit use of virtual assets and violations of domestic regulatory frameworks, may adversely affect economic stability, sustainable development and the integrity of the international financial system.

"We express serious concerns over the proliferation of organised scam networks, including cross-border fraud operations and so-called scam compounds, which exploit digital technologies, payment systems and individuals in vulnerable situations," it said.

To counter these threats, the grouping called for enhanced cross-border intelligence sharing among customs authorities, financial intelligence units (FIUs), law enforcement agencies, tax authorities, and regulatory bodies, utilising established BRICS Working Groups.

"We further stress the need to enhance cross-border cooperation among customs authorities, financial intelligence units, law enforcement agencies, tax authorities and supervisory bodies, including through relevant existing BRICS Working Groups and based on the documents adopted in BRICS," it said.

Addressing broader threats to global economic stability, the declaration singled out terror financing, firearm trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, and the criminal misuse of virtual or crypto assets.

"We express our concerns about illicit financial flows, including financing of terrorism, trafficking of firearms, trafficking in persons, the laundering of drug-related crime proceeds, use of ICTs for criminal purposes, illegal virtual asset flows, corruption... and circumvention of domestic regulatory frameworks," the statement said, adding that such activities undermine the integrity of the international financial system.

The BRICS nations also pledged deeper collaboration with telecommunications providers and technology platforms.

By leveraging data analytics, capacity-building, and a risk-based approach, member states aim to detect and disrupt sophisticated money-laundering schemes, particularly those exploiting trade mis-invoicing, professional services, and cross-border contracts.

Underlining the need to bolster digital financial security, the summit declaration urged member countries to strengthen safeguards and prevent fraud across international payment systems.

"We encourage enhanced cooperation in strengthening digital financial security, including prevention of fraud in cross-border payment systems," it said. (AGENCIES)