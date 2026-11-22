Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said today that BRIC aims at USD 300 billion Indian bioeconomy by 2030 and a USD 1 trillion bioeconomy by 2047.

The integration of biotechnology research institutions under the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) was among the first initiatives of its kind in the Government of India, demonstrating a pioneering model of institutional integration that has subsequently inspired similar approaches across other organisations, said the Minister.

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Addressing the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the BRIC Society, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiative was conceived to bring institutions together through shared resources, collaborative science and integrated governance, while retaining their scientific strengths. He said India's biotechnology transformation, with the bioeconomy growing from around USD 10 billion to over USD 195 billion, has contributed significantly to the country's development journey, reflecting the expanding role of science, innovation and technology in national growth.

The Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) Society was held at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Government of India, and President, BRIC Society.

The meeting reviewed BRIC's institutional progress, scientific achievements, governance reforms, research collaborations and future priorities. Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Director General, BRIC, made a detailed presentation on the Council's achievements and activities, followed by deliberations and inputs from Society members, including those participating virtually.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said BRIC represents a new approach to scientific institution-building in India, where institutions work collectively, share capabilities and pursue multidisciplinary research while retaining their individual strengths. He welcomed BRIC's continued strong research performance, ranking first among government institutions in health sciences and second in biological sciences in India for the second consecutive year, as per the Nature Index India. He said scientific achievements must not remain confined to publications and patents but translate into technologies, products and solutions that make a tangible difference to people's lives.

The Minister referred to research emerging from BRIC institutions across healthcare, agriculture, animal health, advanced materials and technology platforms, including novel therapeutics, diagnostics, disease detection, climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable biomaterials. He stressed that research priorities must increasingly be aligned with national needs and societal challenges, benefiting patients, farmers, industries and communities.

He called for stronger engagement between scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and industry from the early stages of technology development. He said research translation requires capital, mentorship, industry partnerships and a better understanding of market and regulatory pathways, and that the journey from laboratory to market must become a natural extension of the research ecosystem.

During the deliberations, Society members participating virtually also emphasised opportunities in AI and biology, technology development and attracting Indian scientific talent working abroad to return and contribute to the country's research ecosystem.

The AGM also witnessed the launch of the BRIC Handbook of Memorandum of Association (MoA), Rules, Regulations and Bye-laws by Dr. Jitendra Singh, providing a consolidated reference for the governance and functioning of the Council.