Sonipat, Nov 23: The wedding venue was decked up, the DJ was ready, the bride was waiting, and the guests had gathered. But the groom, a Delhi Police constable, had other plans as he allegedly called off the wedding and walked out with his mother after the bride's family failed to arrange a Rs 13 lakh Maruti Brezza, despite having booked a Rs 9.5 lakh Hyundai Aura for him.

The marriage was scheduled to take place on November 20 at Mamchand Vatika here. The wedding had been fixed around six months ago.

According to a complaint filed with Sonipat police by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, he had booked a Hyundai car for the groom. However, the groom, identified as Kuldeep, insisted on a Brezza, saying he did not like the car booked for him.

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Kumar said he cancelled the Aura booking and began looking for a Brezza but could not arrange one due to its unavailability at some showrooms.

The complainant also alleged that his family had arranged quality furniture, including sofas and an almirah, for the groom's family. They had further arranged a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and a silver anklet, he claimed.

The groom's family also demanded jewellery for the groom's brother and wife, following which Kumar said he placed an order with a goldsmith.

He further claimed that, at the groom's family's insistence, he had arranged a decorated mare, or 'ghori', for Rs 11,000 and a DJ for Rs 13,500, expenses that would otherwise have been borne by the groom's family.

On November 20, the wedding day, Kumar was surprised when the groom and his mother arrived at the venue in ordinary clothes at around 7.15 pm.

When the groom did not find a Brezza at the venue, he allegedly began abusing Kumar and other members of the bride's family, according to the complaint.

Kumar said he tried to pacify the groom and his mother and urged them to complete the wedding rituals. However, despite repeated persuasions, the groom and his mother left the venue.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitender Gahlawat said on Monday that a complaint had been received from the bride's family.

Police said the family had sought a day's time to try to resolve the matter through community members and requested that no action be taken till then. (Agencies)