Dr Nazir Hussain

drnazirhussain7@gmail.com

World Breastfeeding Week, observed every year from 1 to 7 August, provides an important opportunity to recognize breastfeeding as one of the most effective investments in the health, nutrition, development and future of every child.

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The 2026 theme, "Breastfeeding for a sustainable start in life: Strengthen what works," calls for greater focus on evidence-based interventions that are already known to improve breastfeeding outcomes and for scaling them up through strong health systems, communities, workplaces and supportive families.

World Health Organization :

Breastfeeding is much more than simply feeding a baby. It is a powerful foundation for lifelong health. Breast milk provides essential nutrients and protective factors, including antibodies, that help protect infants against several common infections. It also supports healthy growth and development and contributes to better long-term health outcomes. For mothers, breastfeeding is associated with important health benefits, including a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

The first hour matters

WHO and UNICEF recommend that breastfeeding should begin within the first hour after birth. Early initiation helps establish breastfeeding and enables the newborn to receive colostrum-the first milk, which is particularly rich in protective immune factors and nutrients.

Colostrum is sometimes mistakenly regarded as something that should be discarded. In reality, it is highly valuable for the newborn and is often described as the baby's first natural protection.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months

World Breastfeeding Week 2026

Aug 1- Aug 7

WHO and UNICEF recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, meaning that infants should receive breast milk without other foods or liquids, including water, unless medically indicated. After six months, safe and adequate complementary foods should be introduced while breastfeeding continues up to two years of age or beyond. Infants should generally be breastfed on demand, both day and night.

These recommendations are simple, but ensuring that every mother is able to follow them requires a supportive environment.

Breastfeeding may be natural, but it is not always easy. Mothers can face difficulties with positioning and attachment, breast discomfort, concerns about milk supply, social pressures, lack of family support, or the challenges of returning to work.

"Strengthen what works"

The central message of World Breastfeeding Week 2026 is particularly important: we already know many of the interventions that work; our priority should be to strengthen, finance and expand them.

WHO highlights several evidence-based approaches, including skilled Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling, implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, appropriate mass-media and community interventions, protection from inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes, paid maternity leave and breastfeeding support in workplaces.

Skilled counselling can make a substantial difference by helping mothers and families overcome practical difficulties and build confidence. Health workers should therefore provide breastfeeding support not only after delivery but throughout pregnancy, the postnatal period and early childhood.

A "warm chain" of support

A mother should never feel that breastfeeding is her responsibility alone. She needs a warm chain of support involving healthcare professionals, family members, community workers, employers, policymakers and society.

Healthcare facilities should ensure that mothers receive appropriate counselling and support. Families should encourage mothers rather than create pressure or promote myths. Communities should create an environment in which breastfeeding is respected and supported. Workplaces should provide practical facilities and adequate time for breastfeeding or expressing breast milk.

For working mothers, supportive maternity policies and breastfeeding-friendly workplaces can make the difference between continuing and stopping breastfeeding. The responsibility for successful breastfeeding therefore belongs not only to the mother but to the entire support system surrounding her.

Role of healthcare professionals

Doctors, nurses, ANMs, ASHAs, nutrition workers and other frontline health professionals have a crucial role in promoting correct breastfeeding practices. Every contact with a pregnant woman or mother of a young child should be considered an opportunity to provide accurate information, address concerns and dispel harmful myths.

Healthcare professionals must also ensure that mothers who experience breastfeeding difficulties receive timely and skilled assistance. Counselling should be respectful, evidence-based and sensitive to the individual circumstances of every mother.

Breastfeeding and sustainable development

Breastfeeding is also an environmentally sustainable way of feeding infants.

It requires no manufacturing, packaging, transportation or preparation of infant formula and therefore has a comparatively low environmental footprint.

More importantly, breastfeeding contributes to healthier children and families, potentially reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

WHO describes breastfeeding as one of the most cost-effective investments a country can make in its people.

The 2026 campaign therefore emphasizes not merely promoting breastfeeding but investing in proven systems that enable mothers to breastfeed successfully.

As we observe World Breastfeeding Week 2026, let us move beyond awareness towards action. Let us identify what works, strengthen it, invest in it and make quality breastfeeding support available to every mother and child.

A sustainable future begins with a healthy beginning. By strengthening breastfeeding support today, we can help build a healthier generation tomorrow.

"Support breastfeeding today for a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow."

(The author is a Medical Officer Kishtwar)