Braving Sub-Zero Temperatures, Power Workers Press Ahead With Electrification Work In Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 31: Even as snowfall blankets the higher reaches of Ladakh and temperatures dip well below freezing, electricity infrastructure development continues unabated across some of the union Territory's most challenging terrains.

From Nubra Valley to the strategically significant Siachen region, frontline power crews are pressing ahead with electrification works, scaling electricity poles and undertaking field operations amid sub-zero temperatures, snowfall and difficult terrain, officials said.

The initiative, being undertaken by the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, reflects the sustained efforts to extend reliable electricity infrastructure to far-flung areas of Ladakh.

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Secretary, Power Development Department, Himanshu Gupta, is spearheading the efforts through coordinated departmental interventions and regular monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure their timely progress despite the region's harsh climatic conditions and formidable geographical challenges.

Visuals from the work sites show power workers carrying out operations on electricity poles amid snowfall, highlighting the challenging conditions under which the frontline teams are working to advance infrastructure development.

From remote settlements to the high-altitude frontiers, Ladakh's development journey is advancing with renewed momentum. For Ladakh, even snow-covered mountains are no barrier to the resolve of taking development to the last mile, officials said.

This push towards inclusive infrastructure development is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure development reaches every corner of the country. Under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and through the interventions of Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, focused efforts are being made to accelerate critical infrastructure development across the union Territory.