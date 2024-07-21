“Awaam Ki Awaaz” | Bravery Of Kargil War Heroes Will Forever Inspire All: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, July 21: The bravery of Kargil War heroes will forever live on in people’s hearts and inspire all, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he dedicated this month’s edition of his radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ to the bravehearts.

He also mentioned the inspiring journeys of women who are steering change across the Union Territory.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is the saga of magnificent heroism, indomitable courage and the spirit of supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I pay homage to the martyrs and express my gratitude towards valiant soldiers for keeping the nation safe on the road to progress,” the LG said in his radio address on Sunday.

Paying tributes to martyred soldiers, Sinha recalled the valour and sacrifice of Jammu’s Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, Subedar Bahadur Singh and Havildar Madan Lal; Kathua’s Sep Rajinder Singh; Sopore’s Lance-Naik Ghulam Mohammed Khan; Kupwara’s Ravinder Singh and Mohammad Khan, and countless other bravehearts of Kargil War.

“Let us bow our heads in gratitude for those valiant jawans and officers of J-K who fought bravely in the inhospitable terrain and conquered the enemy. Their bravery will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” Sinha said.

He also assured necessary intervention on the suggestions by Colonel B D Sharma from Jammu and Inspector Sohan Singh from Udhampur on various strategies to promote literature on war heroes.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after India successfully pushed back the Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh.

During the radio programme, the LG also shared the inspiring journeys of Kounsar Jan, Srinagar’s first female e-rickshaw driver, and other women such as Rajouri’s Anita Devi, Pulwama’s Rubina Bano and Kupwara’s Shahida Khaliq.

Sinha said Jan is rewriting the rules and her unprecedented feat inspires others in breaking barriers and overcoming obstacles to pursue their dreams.

He lauded the efforts of Devi and her all-women self-help groups who have encouraged women-related enterprises and steered change in Rajouri.

The LG also highlighted the contribution of Pulwama’s Bano in reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape in the district. Her foray into the dairy sector is generating buzz among entrepreneurs, he added.

Young librarian Khaliq is leaving a lasting impression on the youth of twin towns of Kupwara and Handwara, Sinha said, adding that her dedication would empower every citizen, especially the youth to enjoy the real fruits of education.