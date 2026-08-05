Brari Nambal, Khushalsar restoration to be expedited

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: The J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (JKLCMA) today directed officials to expedite restoration works at Brari Nambal and Khushalsar lakes, with a focus on desilting, channel cleaning, shoreline restoration and removal of encroachments.

Vice Chairman JKLCMA, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, conducted an inspection of the two water bodies to review the progress and quality of conservation works being carried out by the authority.

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He was accompanied by the Collector, Executive Engineers of Lake Divisions I and II, Executive Engineer Mechanical, Enforcement Officer, Assistant Executive Engineers and scientists of the authority.

At Brari Nambal, the Vice Chairman inspected the ongoing restoration works and reviewed shoreline cleaning operations.

He directed field staff to ensure the thorough removal of weeds, solid waste and other debris and stressed the need for regular cleaning to preserve the lake's ecological health and aesthetic value.

During the visit to Khushalsar Lake, Shah inspected the dredging of two main channels from Saidapora Bridge to Firdous Colony and Sazgaripora using the department's Water Master machine.

He instructed officials to accelerate restoration measures, including desilting, cleaning of water channels, removal of encroachments and strengthening of embankments.

Officials briefed the Vice Chairman on the progress achieved, challenges being faced and the action plan for completing the remaining works.