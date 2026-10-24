Brahman Sabha seeks Bharat Ratna to Pt Prem Nath Dogra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha has urged the Prime Minister to confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna posthumously upon Duggar Rattan Pt Prem Nath Dogra in recognition of his contributions towards keeping Jammu and Kashmir united post partition.

The demand was raised during a tribute function organised at Sabha premises under the chairmanship of DBPS President Ved Parkash Sharma. Representatives from various social and religious organizations participated in the event which was conducted with religious and Vedic rituals.

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A resolution in this regard was moved by former Dy Commissioner B S Jamwal and seconded by DBPS chairman Advocate P C Sharma and Bawa Bhair Devsthan Trust General Secretary Ramesh Sharma and others. The resolution emphasized that Pt Prem Nath Dogra played a crucial role in uniting the people of Jammu and Kashmir and spreading the EK Vidhan under Praja Parishad banner for the full integration of J and K with India. Conferring the Bharat Ratna on him would be a fitting tribute to his legacy, it adds.

The event saw participation of DBPS spokesperson Subash Shastri, N C Sharma, M L Sharma, Sunil Sharma, M L Padha, Jagan Nath Sharma, Barita Ram Sharma, K L Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Gurdas Sharma, Davinder Sharma (Baboo), Ritiz Khajuria, Prem Balotra and others.