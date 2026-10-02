Brahman Sabha demands review of caste based reservation system

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha has demanded that the current caste based reservation system be reviewed and more priority should be given to economic backwardness and merit.

Interacting with media persons DBPS President Ved Parkash Sharma stressed that that economic disadvantage, rather than caste alone, should determine access to the Govt. support and benefits. He also sought a review of the reservation and greater support for economically weaker section.

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Speaking on the occasion former Dy Commissioner B S Jamwal, DBPS Chairman and former Additional Advocate General Advocate P C Sharma, Bawa Bhair Dev Sathan Trust General Secretary Ramesh Sharma, besides representatives of the various religious, social organisations and prominent personalities of the region argued that financial circumstances should be considered while deciding who needs Govt assistance including support for education, coaching, scholarship and others expenses

“A poor person, irrespective of caste should be provided assistance for education coaching and others needs. The circumstances have changed considerably over the decades and there should be wider discussion on whether the existing frame work needs to be reviewed and how economic disadvantage can be addressed without any discrimination,” said the Sabha representatives, who also sought greater benefits for people classified as Economically Weaker Section.

They demanded a white paper on reservation outcomes and establishing minimum qualifying standards for educational admission. They also proposed quota within quota to ensure benefits reach the most marginalised segments effectively.

Those present in the press conference, included N C Sharma, M L Sharma, Subash Shastri, Jagan Nath Sharma, K L Sharma, M L Padha, Sunil Sharma, Soujanya Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Ritiz Khajuria, Girdhari Lal Sharma, Davinder Sharma, (Baboo), Gurdass Sharma, Barita Ram Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma, Raman Sharma, Prem Balotra , Vijay Sharma, Sanjiv Kerni, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Nitin Dharmat and others.