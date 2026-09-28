Brahma Kumaris hold programme on stress-free governance in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 27: Brahma Kumaris Kathua today organised a special programme at Sardar Prithinandan Singh Police Training School, Kathua, as part of its Administration Wing Campaign on "Karma Yoga for Stress Free Governance".

The programme focused on "Karmayoga for Stress Free Life" and highlighted the need for stress-free working, positive thinking, inner stability and value-based administration among personnel associated with administrative and police services.

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The second day of the campaign began with a yoga session at 5 am, followed by a Murli class at 6 am.

A public function on the theme "Administration for a Stress Free Society" was later organised from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Speakers emphasised the importance of inner peace, emotional balance and positive thinking for stress-free administration.

They said Rajyoga meditation can help individuals remain calm and stable, enabling them to take better decisions in challenging situations.

BK Harish from Mount Abu, BK Parul from Delhi ORC and BK Suman from Mohali shared their views and experiences during the programme.

They encouraged participants to incorporate Karmayoga, Rajyoga meditation and spiritual values into their personal and professional lives.

The campaign aimed to promote stress-free living and harmonious working through meditation, Karmayoga and human values.