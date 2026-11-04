Boy ends life, man found dead in forest

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 3: The body of a young boy was found hanging from the hook of a ceiling fan at his residence at village Kotli Jijjan in Udhampur district today.

Reports said Naresh Kumar (23), son of Romesh Kumar, resident of Kotli Jijjan was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in a room at his house under mysterious circumstances.

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Family members brought him down and immediately called police. A police party from Rehambal rushed to the spot and took the body in custody. It was later shifted to District Hospital, Udhampur. A case has been registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, a young man was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in forest area of Kotli in Udhampur today. A police official said Dilawar Singh (28), son of Janak Singh, resident of Kotli Jijjan was working as a barber. He was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in a forest area. The family members took him to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is not yet known. The police has taken cognizance.