Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Boy ends life, man found dead in forest

Boy ends life, man found dead in forest

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Nov 3: The body of a young boy was found hanging from the hook of a ceiling fan at his residence at village Kotli Jijjan in Udhampur district today. Reports said Naresh Kumar (23), son of Romesh Kumar, resident...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:52 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 3: The body of a young boy was found hanging from the hook of a ceiling fan at his residence at village Kotli Jijjan in Udhampur district today.

Reports said Naresh Kumar (23), son of Romesh Kumar, resident of Kotli Jijjan was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook in a room at his house under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

Family members brought him down and immediately called police. A police party from Rehambal rushed to the spot and took the body in custody. It was later shifted to District Hospital, Udhampur. A case has been registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, a young man was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in forest area of Kotli in Udhampur today. A police official said Dilawar Singh (28), son of Janak Singh, resident of Kotli Jijjan was working as a barber. He was found unconscious under mysterious circumstances in a forest area. The family members took him to District Hospital Udhampur where doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is not yet known. The police has taken cognizance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra